Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] opened at $0.8709 and closed at $0.94 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] had 2.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.48%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.70 during that period and ACOR managed to take a rebound to 12.15 in the last 52 weeks.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -35.39. Its Return on Equity is -64.10%, and its Return on Assets is -26.60%. These metrics suggest that this Acorda Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has 51.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 12.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 10.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.