AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] dipped by -2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. represents 18.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 21.36M with the latest information.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. traded at the price of $1.13 with 2.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UAVS shares recorded 7.73M.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UAVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.13, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.80. Its Return on Equity is -48.90%, and its Return on Assets is -45.10%. These metrics suggest that this AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 18.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 5.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 494.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.46, which indicates that it is 94.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.