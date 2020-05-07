AIM ImmunoTech Inc.[AIM] stock saw a move by 1.52% on Wednesday, touching 492835.0. Based on the recent volume, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AIM shares recorded 28.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock additionally went down by -4.35% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AIM stock is set at -73.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by 85.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AIM shares showcased 283.28% increase. AIM saw 8.01 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.01, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -71.87. Its Return on Equity is -119.40%, and its Return on Assets is -52.60%. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 385.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 17.64. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 28.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 427.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.04, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.