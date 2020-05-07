Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] shares went higher by 1.98% from its previous closing of 11.64, now trading at the price of $11.87, also adding 0.23 points. Is AKBA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 574249.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AKBA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 125.49M float and a 35.35% run over in the last seven days. AKBA share price has been hovering between 12.25 and 2.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKBA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.91, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 66.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -83.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.32. Its Return on Equity is -57.40%, and its Return on Assets is -34.10%. These metrics suggest that this Akebia Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has 132.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.99 to 12.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 296.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 9.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.87. This RSI suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.