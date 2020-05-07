The share price of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] inclined by $7.48, presently trading at $8.01. The company’s shares saw 61.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.95 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATI fall by -10.10% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.67%, while additionally dropping -68.79% during the last 12 months. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.99% increase from the current trading price.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.01, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.47. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.15 and P/E Ratio of 4.26. These metrics all suggest that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has 132.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 990.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 25.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 7.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.