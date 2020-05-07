American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $19.42 after AEL shares went up by 9.10% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.42, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] sitting at 52.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.89. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AEL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.82 and P/E Ratio of 7.26. These metrics all suggest that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has 98.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.07 to 34.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 6.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.