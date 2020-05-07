American Outdoor Brands Corporation [NASDAQ: AOBC] shares went lower by -4.63% from its previous closing of 9.51, now trading at the price of $9.07, also subtracting -0.44 points. Is AOBC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 491039.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AOBC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.51M float and a -2.96% run over in the last seven days. AOBC share price has been hovering between 10.94 and 5.41 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation [NASDAQ:AOBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AOBC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.07, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this American Outdoor Brands Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.47 and P/E Ratio of 34.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] has 55.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 527.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.41 to 10.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 3.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation [AOBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.