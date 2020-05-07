Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] took an upward turn with a change of 2.73%, trading at the price of $3.48 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 499387.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.93M shares for that time period. AMRX monthly volatility recorded 8.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.15%. PS value for AMRX stocks is 0.68 with PB recorded at 2.08.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AMRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.51, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.80. Its Return on Equity is -104.80%, and its Return on Assets is -9.00%. These metrics suggest that this Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,192.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,176.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 373.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has 325.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 14.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 7.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.