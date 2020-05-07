Amyris Inc. [AMRS] took an downward turn with a change of -2.90%, trading at the price of $2.34 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Amyris Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.13M shares for that time period. AMRS monthly volatility recorded 10.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.37%. PS value for AMRS stocks is 2.73.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Amyris Inc. [AMRS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.34, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 50.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 754.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 179.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] has 177.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 415.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 5.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 10.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.