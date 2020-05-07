Apergy Corporation [NYSE: APY] gained by 4.30% on the last trading session, reaching $8.97 price per share at the time. Apergy Corporation represents 80.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 689.72M with the latest information.

The Apergy Corporation traded at the price of $8.97 with 584845.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APY shares recorded 2.01M.

Apergy Corporation [NYSE:APY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Apergy Corporation [APY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give APY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.99, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.65 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apergy Corporation [APY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apergy Corporation [APY] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apergy Corporation [APY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Apergy Corporation [APY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.82.

Apergy Corporation [APY] has 80.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 689.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 40.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 210.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apergy Corporation [APY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apergy Corporation [APY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.