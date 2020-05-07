The share price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] inclined by $1.42, presently trading at $1.39. The company’s shares saw 69.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.82 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ABUS jumped by 22.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.5000 compared to +0.2650 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 36.54%, while additionally dropping -42.51% during the last 12 months. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.93% increase from the current trading price.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give ABUS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.39, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.22. Its Return on Assets is -105.60%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 74.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 3.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 13.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.