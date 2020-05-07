Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] opened at $8.75 and closed at $8.84 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] had 1.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.80 during that period and ARNC managed to take a rebound to 15.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Arconic Corporation [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Arconic Corporation [ARNC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arconic Corporation [ARNC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Corporation [ARNC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.38.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has 111.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 927.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 15.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.79% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Corporation [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.