ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $7.67 after ARR shares went down by -5.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.67, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.51.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 790.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -46.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 296.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -174.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has 64.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 494.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 21.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 6.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.