At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] stock went down by -5.56% or -0.13 points down from its previous closing price of 2.34. The stock reached $2.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HOME share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -24.57% in the period of the last 7 days.

HOME had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.375, at one point touching $2.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -90.83%. The 52-week high currently stands at 24.09 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -90.21% after the recent low of 1.20.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to At Home Group Inc. [HOME] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.21, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.80 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.31. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 61.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 136.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 14.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of At Home Group Inc. [HOME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.