Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [NASDAQ: AUB] shares went lower by -6.96% from its previous closing of 22.04, now trading at the price of $20.50, also subtracting -1.54 points. Is AUB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AUB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.09M float and a -19.21% run over in the last seven days. AUB share price has been hovering between 40.20 and 18.84 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [NASDAQ:AUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AUB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.51, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] sitting at 69.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.00. These measurements indicate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.27. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AUB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.16 and P/E Ratio of 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] has 83.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.84 to 40.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 6.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [AUB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.