Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.[AAWW] stock saw a move by 3.92% on Wednesday, touching 595709.0. Based on the recent volume, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AAWW shares recorded 26.69M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] stock could reach median target price of $39.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] stock additionally went up by 1.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 61.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AAWW stock is set at -18.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by 43.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AAWW shares showcased 41.24% increase. AAWW saw 46.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.97 compared to high within the same period of time.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AAWW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.71, with the high estimate being $82.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] sitting at -14.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.94. Its Return on Equity is -14.40%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has 26.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 947.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.97 to 46.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.25. This RSI suggests that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] a Reliable Buy?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.