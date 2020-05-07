Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] shares went lower by -16.06% from its previous closing of 1.93, now trading at the price of $1.62, also subtracting -0.31 points. Is ATOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 703104.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ATOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 9.08M float and a -12.67% run over in the last seven days. ATOS share price has been hovering between 3.25 and 0.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ATOS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.62, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -156.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -156.92. Its Return on Equity is -110.30%, and its Return on Assets is -97.50%. These metrics suggest that this Atossa Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.36. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has 9.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 3.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 6.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.