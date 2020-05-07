The share price of Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] inclined by $9.89, presently trading at $9.94. The company’s shares saw 62.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.13 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AVYA fall by -2.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.07 compared to +0.09 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.79%, while additionally dropping -46.07% during the last 12 months. Avaya Holdings Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.35% increase from the current trading price.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AVYA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.93, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] sitting at -17.70% and its Gross Margin at 54.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.01. Its Return on Equity is -48.50%, and its Return on Assets is -10.10%. These metrics suggest that this Avaya Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 238.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.70.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has 100.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 991.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.13 to 18.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.