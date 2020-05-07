Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] took an upward turn with a change of 5.20%, trading at the price of $35.01 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 653.30K shares for that time period. AXNX monthly volatility recorded 7.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.05%. PS value for AXNX stocks is 90.54 with PB recorded at 5.82.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.01, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.77. Its Return on Equity is -61.40%, and its Return on Assets is -49.10%. These metrics suggest that this Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.17.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has 35.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.25 to 43.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 129.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.