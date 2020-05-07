Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $5.82 after BBBY shares went up by 3.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBBY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.81, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -6.30% and its Gross Margin at 31.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.46. Its Return on Equity is -32.40%, and its Return on Assets is -7.70%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 213.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 187.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 139.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 784.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 17.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 9.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.