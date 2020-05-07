BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] opened at $2.98 and closed at $2.75 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] had 1.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.07 during that period and BGCP managed to take a rebound to 6.14 in the last 52 weeks.

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BGCP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.85, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 99.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.23. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BGCP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 196.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 179.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.96 and P/E Ratio of 135.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has 550.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.07 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 8.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.