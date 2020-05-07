Biocept Inc. [BIOC] saw a change by 0.93% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.39. The company is holding 133.33M shares with keeping 131.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 85.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -50.96%, trading +83.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 133.33M shares valued at 1.78 million were bought and sold.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Biocept Inc. [BIOC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIOC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -98.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -250.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -310.32. Its Return on Equity is -219.60%, and its Return on Assets is -136.40%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -2.98. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 133.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.