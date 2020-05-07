Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] took an upward turn with a change of 6.75%, trading at the price of $16.28 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 696847.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.49M shares for that time period. BYD monthly volatility recorded 9.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.76%. PS value for BYD stocks is 0.55 with PB recorded at 1.37.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BYD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.28, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.88. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BYD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 361.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 19.77. These metrics all suggest that Boyd Gaming Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has 114.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 36.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.