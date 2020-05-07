The share price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] inclined by $6.74, presently trading at $5.95. The company’s shares saw 73.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.43 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BCLI jumped by 8.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.41 compared to -0.23 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 40.12%, while additionally gaining 66.83% during the last 12 months. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.55% increase from the current trading price.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCLI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.01, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.20. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] has 27.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 185.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.