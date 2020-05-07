The share price of Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] inclined by $10.17, presently trading at $9.92. The company’s shares saw 32.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.48 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BDN fall by -12.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.29 compared to -1.43 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.74%, while additionally dropping -34.26% during the last 12 months. Brandywine Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.72% increase from the current trading price.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BDN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.92, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is sitting at 3.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at 17.90% and its Gross Margin at 61.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.89. Its Return on Equity is 1.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 46.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 184.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.48 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 4.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.