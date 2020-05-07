Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPYU] dipped by -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $8.69 price per share at the time. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. represents 64.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 558.33M with the latest information.

The Brookfield Property REIT Inc. traded at the price of $8.69 with 1.42 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BPYU shares recorded 1.60M.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPYU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.69, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.07.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 60.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.70. These measurements indicate that Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.26. Its Return on Equity is 57.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BPYU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 919.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,004.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.40.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has 64.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 558.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.15 to 21.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.