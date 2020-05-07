California Resources Corporation [CRC] took an downward turn with a change of -9.06%, trading at the price of $2.31 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while California Resources Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.21M shares for that time period. CRC monthly volatility recorded 19.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.30%. PS value for CRC stocks is 0.05.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to California Resources Corporation [CRC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.31, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for California Resources Corporation [CRC] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.59. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CRC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 60.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 139.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 22.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 6.00, which indicates that it is 18.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of California Resources Corporation [CRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.