Catasys Inc. [CATS] saw a change by -2.77% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.53. The company is holding 18.63M shares with keeping 6.66M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 175.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.71%, trading +175.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 18.63M shares valued at 1.46 million were bought and sold.

Catasys Inc. [NASDAQ:CATS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Catasys Inc. [CATS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CATS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.53, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Catasys Inc. [CATS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Catasys Inc. [CATS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catasys Inc. [CATS] sitting at -57.00% and its Gross Margin at 41.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -73.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -620.98. Its Return on Equity is 159.20%, and its Return on Assets is -143.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CATS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 332.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 143.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -28.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Catasys Inc. [CATS] has 18.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 438.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.55 to 32.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catasys Inc. [CATS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catasys Inc. [CATS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.