CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] dipped by -9.20% on the last trading session, reaching $12.54 price per share at the time. CEL-SCI Corporation represents 40.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 503.36M with the latest information.

The CEL-SCI Corporation traded at the price of $12.54 with 1.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CVM shares recorded 981.31K.

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.54, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -126.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -138.24. Its Return on Equity is -812.60%, and its Return on Assets is -104.60%. These metrics suggest that this CEL-SCI Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 263.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,232.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 61.35.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has 40.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 503.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.69 to 18.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 239.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 18.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.