The share price of CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] inclined by $0.40, presently trading at $0.38. The company’s shares saw 27.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.30 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHFS fall by -1.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4586 compared to -0.0165 of all time high it touched on 05/01/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.99%, while additionally dropping -89.04% during the last 12 months. CHF Solutions Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.62% increase from the current trading price.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -432.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -442.51. Its Return on Equity is -331.60%, and its Return on Assets is -226.40%. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 31.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 3.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.