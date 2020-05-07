Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] shares went higher by 2.87% from its previous closing of 7.84, now trading at the price of $8.06, also adding 0.22 points. Is CIM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CIM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 184.43M float and a -3.92% run over in the last seven days. CIM share price has been hovering between 22.99 and 6.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CIM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.08, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at 29.90% and its Gross Margin at 42.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70. These measurements indicate that Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.87. Its Return on Equity is 8.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 549.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 59.56 and P/E Ratio of 4.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 189.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.42 to 22.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.