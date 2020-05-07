The share price of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] inclined by $14.34, presently trading at $14.23. The company’s shares saw 1950.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.69 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CODX jumped by 15.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.60 compared to +2.86 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 39.09%, while additionally gaining 1367.76% during the last 12 months. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.77% increase from the current trading price.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.21, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 23.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 331.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1950.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.