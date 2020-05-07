The share price of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] inclined by $11.83, presently trading at $12.14. The company’s shares saw 358.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.65 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CEQP jumped by 5.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.44 compared to +0.64 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 185.65%, while additionally dropping -65.21% during the last 12 months. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.58% decrease from the current trading price.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEQP an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.21. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEQP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 179.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 5.23. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 86.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 358.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.29, which indicates that it is 16.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.