CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] saw a change by 2.75% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.87. The company is holding 72.13M shares with keeping 64.64M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -85.96% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.09%, trading +54.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 72.13M shares valued at 3.19 million were bought and sold.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBAY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.35. Its Return on Equity is -46.10%, and its Return on Assets is -42.60%. These metrics suggest that this CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.71. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has 72.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 134.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 13.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 8.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.