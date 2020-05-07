Cytosorbents Corporation[CTSO] stock saw a move by 12.24% on Wednesday, touching 1.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Cytosorbents Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CTSO shares recorded 36.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock additionally went up by 14.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 66.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CTSO stock is set at 38.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 92.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CTSO shares showcased 106.93% increase. CTSO saw 10.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.49 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.45, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -76.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -77.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.26. Its Return on Equity is -209.90%, and its Return on Assets is -66.70%. These metrics suggest that this Cytosorbents Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 471.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.74.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 36.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 376.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 10.24. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.