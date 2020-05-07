Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] saw a change by 2.04% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.03. The company is holding 33.62M shares with keeping 25.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 139.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.37% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -76.81%, trading +139.09% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 33.62M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.02, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.19. Its Return on Equity is 43.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,129.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,093.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.88. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 33.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 363.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 59.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 7.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.