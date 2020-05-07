DCP Midstream LP [DCP] saw a change by -1.92% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.16. The company is holding 241.50M shares with keeping 90.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 270.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.91%, trading +270.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 241.50M shares valued at 1.52 million were bought and sold.

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For DCP Midstream LP [DCP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DCP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.16, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DCP Midstream LP [DCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.84. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this DCP Midstream LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.36.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has 241.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 33.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 270.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.86, which indicates that it is 13.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DCP Midstream LP [DCP] a Reliable Buy?

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.