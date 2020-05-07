Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXLG] shares went higher by 3.72% from its previous closing of 0.34, now trading at the price of $0.35, also adding 0.01 points. Is DXLG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DXLG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 42.62M float and a -15.64% run over in the last seven days. DXLG share price has been hovering between 2.08 and 0.22 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXLG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.35, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 43.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.74. Its Return on Equity is -13.00%, and its Return on Assets is -1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Destination XL Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 474.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 336.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.77.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] has 56.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 2.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 24.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] a Reliable Buy?

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.