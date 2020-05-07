Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] opened at $5.56 and closed at $5.51 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] had 1.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.48 during that period and APPS managed to take a rebound to 9.13 in the last 52 weeks.

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APPS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.38, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.85. Its Return on Equity is -15.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.00%. These metrics suggest that this Digital Turbine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11. Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 213.59.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has 94.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 508.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.48 to 9.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.