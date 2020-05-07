Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] shares went lower by -1.00% from its previous closing of 3.01, now trading at the price of $2.98, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is DHC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DHC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 234.83M float and a -7.45% run over in the last seven days. DHC share price has been hovering between 9.85 and 2.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.98, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.47. Its Return on Equity is -3.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Diversified Healthcare Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has 249.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 742.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.