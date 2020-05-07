Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] opened at $7.96 and closed at $7.97 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] had 4.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.52%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.92 during that period and ESRT managed to take a rebound to 15.96 in the last 52 weeks.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ESRT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.59, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] sitting at 22.60% and its Gross Margin at 56.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.74. Its Return on Equity is 4.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Empire State Realty Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 135.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.70 and P/E Ratio of 28.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has 188.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.92 to 15.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 4.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.