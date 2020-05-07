Energous Corporation[WATT] stock saw a move by -6.36% on Wednesday, touching 698621.0. Based on the recent volume, Energous Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WATT shares recorded 37.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Energous Corporation [WATT] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Energous Corporation [WATT] stock additionally went up by 0.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 200.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WATT stock is set at -56.44% by far, with shares price recording returns by 25.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WATT shares showcased -21.71% decrease. WATT saw 5.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Energous Corporation [WATT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WATT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.07, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energous Corporation [WATT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -196.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -198.01. Its Return on Equity is -151.20%, and its Return on Assets is -127.70%. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energous Corporation [WATT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 37.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 5.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.92, which indicates that it is 11.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energous Corporation [WATT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.