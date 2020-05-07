Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $0.18 after ENSV shares went down by -1.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Enservco Corporation [ENSV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENSV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.29. Its Return on Equity is -237.20%, and its Return on Assets is -16.10%. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 61.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 16.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.