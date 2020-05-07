Eros International Plc [EROS] saw a change by 4.05% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.57. The company is holding 137.10M shares with keeping 117.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 133.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.06%, trading +133.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 137.10M shares valued at 2.55 million were bought and sold.

Eros International Plc [NYSE:EROS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Eros International Plc [EROS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EROS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.57, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eros International Plc [EROS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eros International Plc [EROS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.52. Its Return on Equity is -85.10%, and its Return on Assets is -44.00%. These metrics suggest that this Eros International Plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eros International Plc [EROS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Eros International Plc [EROS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.42.

Eros International Plc [EROS] has 137.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 352.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.10 to 8.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 7.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eros International Plc [EROS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eros International Plc [EROS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.