FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $1.13 after FPAY shares went down by -11.73% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

FlexShopper Inc. [NASDAQ:FPAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.72. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FPAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 359.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] has 22.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 7.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.