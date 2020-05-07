The share price of Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE: RESI] inclined by $7.25, presently trading at $6.78. The company’s shares saw -6.48% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.25 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RESI fall by -42.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.90 compared to -4.97 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.08%, while additionally dropping -32.40% during the last 12 months. Front Yard Residential Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.39% increase from the current trading price.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE:RESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RESI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.78, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] sitting at -51.80% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.74. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Front Yard Residential Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 485.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 392.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -47.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 51.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has 56.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 385.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.25 to 13.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 13.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] a Reliable Buy?

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.