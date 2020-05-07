GEE Group Inc. [JOB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $0.39 after JOB shares went up by 15.65% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For GEE Group Inc. [JOB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JOB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GEE Group Inc. [JOB] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GEE Group Inc. [JOB] sitting at -3.30% and its Gross Margin at 34.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.81. Its Return on Equity is -160.10%, and its Return on Assets is -14.10%. These metrics suggest that this GEE Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 740.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has 13.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 1.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 18.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GEE Group Inc. [JOB] a Reliable Buy?

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.