Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] saw a change by 4.19% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.22. The company is holding 130.89M shares with keeping 107.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 102.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.48%, trading +102.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 130.89M shares valued at 1.84 million were bought and sold.

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.22, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.64. Its Return on Equity is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Genesis Energy L.P. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 249.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.22 and P/E Ratio of 29.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has 130.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 683.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 23.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 12.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.