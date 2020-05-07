Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] took an upward turn with a change of 4.66%, trading at the price of $15.05 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.31M shares for that time period. HRTX monthly volatility recorded 5.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.97%. PS value for HRTX stocks is 9.72 with PB recorded at 3.32.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.05, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] is sitting at 4.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 57.80%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has 94.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 26.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 5.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.