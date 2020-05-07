Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] saw a change by -0.35% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.54. The company is holding 157.67M shares with keeping 122.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 95.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -80.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.26%, trading +99.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 157.67M shares valued at 488029.0 were bought and sold.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give IDEX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.54, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -186.95. Its Return on Equity is -126.40%, and its Return on Assets is -67.10%. These metrics suggest that this Ideanomics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has 157.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -2.10, which indicates that it is 10.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] a Reliable Buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.